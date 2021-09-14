Conference adopts resolution to continue struggle for independence of Junagadh State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Conference on Junagadh on Tuesday adopted a resolution reaffirming respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence of Junagadh State.

The participants also reiterated the commitment to continue the peaceful struggle for independence of Junagadh and said that they will never step back from legal claim on Junagadh State.

The conference was organized by Muslim Institute on this day.

The participants recalled the fourteen points of previously adopted Junagadh Resolution' dated August 14, 2021 and the policy statements of Nawab of Junagadh.

1. Urged the government of Pakistan to amend Presidential Ordinance No. 15 of 1972 which is directly in conflict with Article 9 of Instrument of Accession of Junagadh which was signed by Sovereign Ruler of Junagadh State Nawab Mahabat Khanji and a person no less than the founding father of Pakistan Quaid E Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah; 2. Suggest the government to commemorate every year the day of 15 September as 'Accession Day of Junagadh' and the day of November 9 as 'Black Day of Junagadh' by hosting National and International conferences on the subject of Junagadh and Honourable President, Honourable Prime Minister and Honourable Foreign Minister of Pakistan may issue policy statements on the aforesaid subject; 3. Draw the attention of the Government of Pakistan to call a joint session of Parliament and Senate to; (a) proclaim Pakistan's territorial claim over Junagadh State; (b) adopt joint solidarity resolution about Junagadh State; 4. Request the Government of Pakistan to establish Junagadh secretariat, like Kashmir Secretariat, which would be helpful to serve the cause by highlighting the issue on a broad spectrum.

5. Further request the Government of Pakistan to establish Junagadh House in the Federal Capital to assert its territorial claim on the State of Junagadh.

6. Suggest to form a Ministerial Committee having members from Ministry of Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, Ministry of Defence, Cabinet Division etc., to develop national narrative and strategy on the cause of Junagadh.

7. Urge Foreign Office of Pakistan to take up this issue and continue to advocate legality of the cause through periodic official statements. For the same purpose, the Foreign Office should also establish a desk on Junagadh dedicated to the legal claim.

8. Urge for publishing National Gazette of Junagadh State.

9. Request Government of Pakistan that sustainable and long-term national policy on Junagadh should be formulated. Moreover, during state level visits Junagadh cause should be raised to lobbying international support for the cause.

10. Emphasize that topics regarding Junagadh state and issue should be added in the national curriculum.

11. Recommend Higher education Commission of Pakistan to establish Junagadh Chair in country's top five universities; 12. Further recommend that print and electronic media houses should give due coverage to the cause of Junagadh.

13. Congratulate the Post Office of Pakistan on issuing postal stamps regarding the new political map and further demand that Post Office should issue a special stamp bearing the picture of national hero Nawab Mahabat Khanji in recognition of his and Junagadh communities' services for the Pakistan Movement.

14. Urge all political parties of Pakistan to make settlement of Junagadh issue a permanent part of their political manifestos.