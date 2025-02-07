Conference aims to strengthen regional cooperation: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday said that the successful organization of the first-ever joint conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and CPA South-East Asia regions reflects a shared commitment to promoting inclusive growth and ensuring sustainable futures for countries across the regions.

In his address at the 1st Joint CPA Asia and South-East Asia Regional Conference titled “Collaborative Governance for Shared Regional Challenges” Ayaz Sadiq commended Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, for his leadership in hosting this pivotal conference.

He said that the conference aims to strengthen parliamentary ties, foster closer regional cooperation, and collaborate on advancing democracy, good governance, and sustainable development within the region.

In a landmark move to enhance regional cooperation and parliamentary relations, Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations on the establishment of a permanent Secretariat for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

This decision marks a significant step towards solidifying Pakistan's role in promoting parliamentary dialogue, collaboration, and sustainable development within the Asian region.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the establishment of the CPA Asia Secretariat in Pakistan reflects the nation's unwavering commitment to regional integration and fostering stronger links between Asian parliamentary bodies. This initiative will pave the way for more frequent exchanges, collaborative efforts, and strategic partnerships between Asian parliaments to address shared challenges such as climate change, economic disparities, and democratic governance.

The CPA Asia Secretariat, based in Pakistan’s National Assembly, will serve as a central hub for regional cooperation, providing administrative support and facilitating communication among Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) members in Asia.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that the establishment of this Secretariat further strengthens Pakistan’s commitment to its role within the Commonwealth and the broader international community.

He extended a warm welcome to the Maldives Parliament's inclusion in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) fraternity. He underlined the long-standing history of parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and the Maldives, emphasizing that such initiatives would further enhance joint efforts for a democratic South Asia.

He also highlighted Pakistan's deep historical ties with Sri Lanka and Malaysia, two key regional partners.

He stressed the mutual respect and collaboration between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to advancing peace, trade, and cooperation with Sri Lanka.

He further expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s role in promoting regional peace and development and looked forward to deeper parliamentary and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The speaker conveyed sincere wishes for peace, prosperity, and the early return of democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

He expressed confidence in the wisdom of Bangladesh’s leadership and hoped for a swift resolution of the political challenges facing the country.

The Speaker also acknowledged the presence of the provincial and regional speakers from Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

He referred to the 18th Speakers’ Conference of all legislative chambers in Pakistan, where joint decisions were made to ensure parliamentary supremacy and enhance oversight performance.

One of the key achievements from this conference was the creation of the Pakistan National Group of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (PNGCPA), which aims to improve coordination within Pakistan’s legislatures and strengthen their role within the Commonwealth fraternity.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the numerous challenges democracies face today, including populism, polarization, and elite capture.

He pointed out that these issues have propelled the debate around “good governance” to the forefront, as the electorate’s expectations surpass the executive’s performance.

He stressed the importance of collaborative governance, wherein wider public participation, private sector involvement, and the inclusion of marginalized communities—particularly women, children, youth, and persons with disabilities—are vital to effective decision-making.

He further added that adopting collaborative governance could enable struggling democracies to regain the confidence of their electorates while combating the spread of fake news and disinformation.

The Speaker emphasized Pakistan's ongoing commitment to addressing pressing challenges such as poverty, climate change, digital transformation, and public health.

He stressed that collaborative governance is essential in combating the negative impacts of these issues.

He commended the initiatives of Pakistan’s first-ever woman Chief Minister, who has introduced landmark programs aimed at supporting marginalized sections of society.

These programs include fully funded scholarships for deserving youth, housing for the homeless, and provisions for people with disabilities.

Ayaz Sadiq also highlighted similar initiatives in other provinces, including Sindh’s advancements in the health sector and housing for flood-affected communities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ehsas program, and Baluchistan’s IT-based service delivery schemes.

The Need for Regional Cooperation on Climate Change and Sustainable Development. He pointed out that South and South-East Asia are regions rich in cultural, economic, and ecological significance. These regions face common challenges, such as climate change, economic inequalities, and global pandemics, which require a united and coordinated response.

He called for the development of joint strategies to tackle climate change, ensure regional peace and connectivity, and promote inclusive economic development. Legislators, he said, should prioritize policies related to clean air, resilient urban planning, sustainable resource management, and responsible governance of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

APP/zah-sra