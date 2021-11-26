Conference at Sargodha University pays tribute to Allama Iqbal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Walid Iqbal Friday urged the youth to understand Iqbal's philosophical ideas for gaining global prominence and placing Pakistan in the ranks of world's most developed countries.

He was speaking at a national conference titled 'Thoughts of Iqbal; Past, Present and Future', organised by the Department of urdu & Oriental Languages at Noon Auditorium here.

A rich tribute was paid to the national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the two-day moot featuring panel discussions on philosophy and poetry of Iqbal, and a book exhibition with several literary masterpieces on Iqbal's vision and philosophy by prominent writers.

Walid Iqbal, who is also the grandson of Allama Iqbal, was the chief guest at the conference, while former principal Punjab University Oriental College Dr Fakhar-ul-Hassan Noori presided over the conference.

Several other eminent scholars and heads of various universities from all over Pakistan including Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, Dr Hussain Ahmed Piracha, Prof Dr Nazar Abid, Prof Dr Shafiq Ahmed, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Virk, Dr Ghafoor Qasim Shah and event convener and head of Urdu & Oriental Languages Department, University of Sargodha, Prof Dr Khalid Nadeem attended the conference.

At the closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar congratulated and appreciated the whole faculty of the Department of Urdu for conducting the conference.