Conference Emphasizes Following Teachings Of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) For Success
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and Member of the National Assembly, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, urged attendees at a zonal conference to embrace the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a means to achieve success in both this life and the hereafter.
The event, organized by the Auqaf Department at the Rawalpindi Press Club, highlighted the significance of love for the Prophet as an integral aspect of faith.
Abbasi stated, “The love for the Holy Prophet is inseparable from a believer's heart,” emphasizing that the Prophet's message was a mercy for all humanity, transcending religious boundaries. He asserted that adopting these teachings could address various societal issues.
Reaffirming the belief in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, Abbasi declared there would be no compromise on this principle, reiterating the Prophet's reputation as "Sadiq" (truthful) and "Ameen" (trustworthy).
He passionately remarked, “The flesh can be separated from our bones, but the love of the Holy Prophet cannot be separated from our hearts.”
Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Secretary of the Auqaf Department, reinforced the centrality of the belief in the finality of prophethood. He portrayed the life of the Prophet as a beacon guiding Muslims toward success in both worldly and spiritual realms.
District Khatib Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi concluded the conference with a powerful message, stating that if the Muslim Ummah nurtures the remembrance of the Prophet in their hearts, the darkness in society will dissipate.
The conference served as a reminder of the enduring relevance of the Prophet's teachings in contemporary society and the necessity of embodying those values for a prosperous future.
