Conference Hall Inaugurated At SSP Korangi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Conference Hall inaugurated at SSP Korangi

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Aamir Farooqi on Thursday inaugurated a Conference Hall in the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Aamir Farooqi on Thursday inaugurated a Conference Hall in the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi here.

The Conference Hall is being inaugurated after its re-construction and renovation work, said a spokesman of the SSP Korangi.

DIG East Amir Farooqi was given a complete briefing regarding the hall.

The DIG East praised SSP Korangi Capt. (Retd.) Faisal Abdullah Chachar's efforts for maintaining peace in the distirct Korangi.

