Conference Held On Climate Change
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In collaboration with the European Union and Concern Worldwide under the BRIDGE CSO Project, the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) and Local Support Organization (LSO) organized a roundtable conference in Bahawalpur to discuss the impacts of climate change and the challenges it poses for Pakistan. The event brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to engage in an important dialogue about climate resilience.
Notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Bahawalpur Sumaira Rabbani, Chief Executive Officer of Lodhran Pilot Project Dr. Muhammad Abdul Saboor, District Disaster Management Coordinator Bahawalpur Ms. Marrukh, Chairman of the Social Work Department at Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Deputy Director of Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science Dr. Muhammad Ali, and representatives from the Agriculture Department, Local Support Organization, and other civil society actors.
During the conference, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumaira Rabbani emphasized the proactive measures being taken by the Bahawalpur district administration to address the growing risks of climate change. She stressed the importance of collective responsibility in combating these challenges to secure a safer future for Pakistan.
Dr. Abdul Saboor, CEO of LPP, urged the adoption of best practices to mitigate the dangers posed by climate change. He expressed a strong desire to collaborate with Islamia University Bahawalpur, proposing to reward the top five student research projects on climate change with prizes totaling PKR 1 million, to encourage further investigation in this field.
At the conclusion of the conference, the Local Support Organization distributed symbolic kitchen gardening tools to various farmers, and honorary shields were presented to the distinguished guests.
