Conference held on Umoul Momeneen Hazarat Khateeja tul Kubra

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Markazai Imam Hussain Council on Sunday arranged a conference on 1448 death Anniversary of Umoul Momeneen Hazarat Khateeja tul Kubra, in a simple way due to coronavirus, at Derbar e Aalia Mohara Sharif Khayaban e Sir Syed, Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajada Nasheen Derbar e Aalia Mohra Sharif Hazrat pir Muhammad Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah paid tribute to the great services of Hazrat Khateeja for the cause of islam and humanity and said that Hazrat Khateeja is the role model for women folk at global level.

Her life and sacrifices should be included in our syllabus so that the young generation could get benefit of her dynamic personality and contributions.

Shahbzada Mujtaba Farooq Gulbadshh Pir of Mohra Sharif said that this is the only conference on BB Khajeeda being held in the entire world with message of peace love and sacrifices for humanity.

Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council said that Hazart Khateeja was a great philanthropist. Tomorrow on 10th of Ramazan Hazart Khateeja Day would be observed in a simple was in all the mosques and Imam bargahs of Pakistan where ulema and Mashaikh and scholars would highlight the sacrifices of Hazart Khateeja.

He further said that Shahadat of Hazart Ali was on 21 Ramzan 40 Hijra and in this contest special events would be organized to mark the day.

Barrister Rubab Mehdi, Chairperson International Human Rights Association London, said that this is the time that philanthropists should act upon the teaching of Hazart Khateeja who had devoted her entire wealth for the cause of Islam and set an example of philanthorpy. Dr. Rbab said that Hazrat Khateeja established first ever Bait ul Maal orphanage centre and darul amaan for minor girls.