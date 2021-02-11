Conference held to discuss measures to tackle extremism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf attended a round table conference on measures taken to combat extremism.

Vice-Chancellors of public and private universities participated in the roundtable jointly organized by Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad Consciousness Foundation for education and Awareness and National Counter Terrorism Authority.

The purpose of the talks, held at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, was to formulate a policy framework for creating a peaceful and tolerant environment in universities. Vice-Chancellors from 20 universities, Director-General NACTA, Director General Islamic Research Institute Pegham-e-Pakistan and other experts participated in the conference.