Conference held to prevent women deadly disease of Breast cancer

Consultative Conference of Vice Chancellors, Experts and Senior Faculty Members of Universities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad twin Cities to Protect Women from the Deadly Disease of Breast Cancer held here today

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Consultative Conference of Vice Chancellors, Experts and Senior Faculty Members of Universities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad twin Cities to Protect Women from the Deadly Disease of Breast Cancer held here today.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omar besides representatives of various universities Prof. Faheem and Dr. Humaira of Noori Hospital participated in the meeting through video link. Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali shared the video.

Presided over the meeting via link Prof. Mohammad Omar on the occasion said that in order to raise awareness about breast cancer and its treatment facilities, it is necessary to launch a comprehensive program at the university level.

Dr. Mohammad Ali said that concerted efforts to control breast cancer Dr.

Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women's University, said that with the founding of all the universities, awareness of breast cancer and its proper promotion can prevent the disease at an early stage.

Can protect against parasites Prof. Muhammad Fahim, Specialist Surgeon, Noori Hospital, said that the best treatment for cancer is being provided at Noori Hospital and training facilities are also being provided in this regard.

Dr. Tanveer Khaliq, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Prof. Faryal of Rawalpindi University Prof. Syeda Samama Prof. Idrees Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr. Naeem Zia Holy Family Hospital Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Dr. Zahid Minhas presented positive suggestions regarding the prevention of breast cancer and said that collective efforts to control the disease.