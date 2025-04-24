Conference held with an aim to promote unity, peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A National Solidarity Conference aimed at promoting unity and peace was held at a local hotel in Rawalpindi under the auspices of the Divisional Administration.

The conference was chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque, Lahore.

Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad while addressing the gathering, said that scholars are the heirs of the pulpit and the altar. Scholars always played a role for the unity, peace and solidarity. In the challenges the country is facing today, it is necessary for all of us as a nation to play our positive role and create national unity in the country.

"We will make Pakistan's narrative message, which is a fatwa, the voice of every household to eliminate terrorism, extremism and sectarianism", he said.

The Pahalgam attack is a lie and a trick of the Modi government, which we all reject. The Indian government is always involved in conspiracies against minorities and against Pakistan, he said and added that India is violating international laws by breaking the Indus Waters Treaty. India is deliberately instigating tension by exerting pressure.

"Since enemy forces want to create chaos in the country by conspiring in the country and want to tear apart the country's unity, any conspiracy and agenda of the enemy will not be accepted by the country. We will not allow it to succeed against Pakistan and we will eradicate it with our unity and solidarity", he added

Azad said that today, Pakistan is in dire need of economic stability, prosperity and solidarity, which is the common responsibility of all of us to play our role in it. The decisions that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir are taking in the broader interest of the country for the development and prosperity of the country, the prayers of the entire nation are with them.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan won the hearts of the entire nation by speaking at the Overseas Conference. The Pakistani forces and national security institutions have made endless sacrifices for the security and peace of the country and strengthened the defense of the country. We salute our martyrs.

Maulana said that the beauty of Pakistan is all its provinces. Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, all of them are Pakistan and we will always continue to play our role like our elders in strengthening it, and make Pakistan stronger and stronger. love for the homeland is a part of faith.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that the situation of the first Qibla, Jerusalem, is calling out to the entire Muslim Ummah. The state of Pakistan, the Pakistani people and the Muslim Ummah stand with the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Palestine.

He said that today we have to protest peacefully, which is our right. The country's properties are our properties.Damaging these properties is tantamount to benefiting the forces hostile to the country.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad thanked the Punjab government and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for supporting us in making the National Solidarity Conference a success, and we pay tribute to your services towards peace, religious harmony, education, development and prosperity, construction, women's rights and a clean Punjab.

On the occasion, Representative of Commissioner Rawalpindi Additional Commissioner Masood Ahmed Bukhari, Representative of RPO Rawalpindi DPO Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu, DC Attock Rao Atif, DC Murree Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, DC Chakwal Sara Hayat, DPO Attock Muhammad Hayat, DPO Murree Asif Amin, DPO Chakwal Ahmed Mohiuddin, SSP Operation Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar, ADCG Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Tariq and other Deputy Commissioners and DPOs, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Allama Muhammad Rashid Turabi, Mufti Ishaq Sati, Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, Maulana Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Nadeem, Mufti Shafiq Awan, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Mufti Obaidullah Qadri, Maulana Syed Chiraguddin Shah, Maulana Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Maulana Atiqur Rehman Shah, Maulana Abdul Zahir Farooqi, besides eminent scholars and great scholars of all schools of thought belonging to the division, district and tehsil peace committees, participated in the conference.

The divisional administration thanked Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, and eminent scholars of all schools of thought, elders of peace committees and participants.