Conference highlights national unity, Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Rawalpindi Press Club

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The "Unity of Pakistan and the Biography of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) Conference" was held here at the Rawalpindi Press Club, convening notable figures from different walks of life to promote national unity, religious awareness, and patriotism.

The conference was chaired by Pir Hafiz Iqbal Qureshi Naqshbandi, who spoke on the occasion.

He urged the people to stay committed to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah and to work together for national unity.

Pir Hafiz Iqbal Qureshi called the creation of Pakistan a miracle and said the country carries the intellectual and spiritual heritage of great Muslim leaders like Mujaddid Alf Sani, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, and Maulana Ilyas.

He emphasized that Pakistan's defense system is strong, not only because of its nuclear power but also because its armed forces uphold Islamic values.

He praised the armed forces for their success in “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” where he said they defeated a much larger enemy.

He also highlighted that the operation was launched with a Quranic verse, showing the army’s deep connection with islam.

The conference was also attended by Abdullah Gul, Chairman Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan, along with other notable personalities such as President RIUJ Tariq Virk, Sardar Aftab, and Sardar Zahid.

The conference paid glowing tribute to the armed forces and their leadership.

Special prayers were offered for the integrity, strength, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to protecting Pakistan's ideological and religious values and would stand ready to defend the country.