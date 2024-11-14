Conference holds on effects of climate change wheat production for its effective solution.

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Wheat Conference-2024 was organized in Larkana by J. J Agriculture Solutions in collaboration with Agriculture Extension Larkana on Thursday.
The theme of the conference titled "Effects of climate change on wheat production and its effective solutions" in which agricultural experts and researchers Discussed the innovative solutions and methods to increase the production of wheat crop, the conference was attended by agricultural experts, teachers, researchers, scientists, farmers and hundreds of farmers from different regions of Sindh.
Addressing the conference Junaid Ahmed Dahar Executive Director of JJ Agriculture Solutions, said that the use of modern technology can revolutionize wheat production. We should adopt new solutions and methods that not only increase production but also improve the quality of wheat.
He said that if the farmers of Sindh adopt modern methods, it will give them the ability to compete in the international market.
Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar said that holding this conference is a good initiative to strengthen the economy of the country and the state.
Knowledge is needed, training of farmers is necessary to increase the production of wheat, they should improve their production and get the best harvest.
Saeed Ahmad Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension, Larkana, said that the Sindh government is working on innovative research and development programs for the convenience of farmers.
Programs like this conference increase the knowledge of farmers and wheat. President of Sindh Abadgar board Irfan Jatoi said that farmers are facing many problems in which lack of water and urea fertilizer are the main problems and on the other hand natural climate change is the cause of crop damage.
Principal Scientist Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, Tandojam Dr. Nizamuddin Depar said that genetic breeding methods are important for innovation in wheat production.
He said that through genetic breeding we can standardize the production of wheat which will be beneficial for the agricultural economy of Sindh.
