Conference of Chairmen & DGs of Punjab Development Authorities held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first conference of Chairmen and Directors Generals of Punjab Development Authorities was held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Development Authority chaired by Mian Mahmood Ur Rashid, Minister for Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The first conference of Chairmen and Directors Generals of Punjab Development Authorities was held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Development Authority chaired by Mian Mahmood Ur Rashid, Minister for Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) here on Saturday.

on the occasion, DG RDA Ammara Khan briefed about RDA projects of kitchen gardening, rain water harvesting and creation of economic zones along Ring Road etc.

During the conference amendments to the Private Housing Schemes Rules 2010 and proposal to introduce similar rules in all developmental authorities were also given.

The Housing Minister said that a committee comprising three DGs, three Chairmen and a representative of the office of Secretary Housing would be notified in the next three to four days.

The committee apart from presenting suggestions, legislation on illegal housing schemes will be introduced by sub-divisions. In the light of these proposals, the rules will be finalized and will be implemented after the Punjab cabinet decision.

Implementing these rules will increase the revenue of development authorities. Illegal housing schemes and buildings can also be brought into the tax net.

To get all the water and sanitation agencies (WASAs) out of the revenue deficit, it was suggested to increase water charges which were already in very low rates.

The Housing Minister said and urged the development authorities to select a suitable site for the Naya Pakistan housing project and take necessary steps on at least two projects until the next meeting.

He also said that the rules of low cost housing project will be made in a few days under which PHATA will be given the authority to prepare low cost housing project.

The Housing Minister added that The Punjab government is also preparing JV rules under which government agencies will be able to build affordable housing in collaboration with private partners, which is a successful model in the world.