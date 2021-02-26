Conference on Advances in Theoretical & Applied Physics concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The 3rd international conference on Advances in Theoretical and Applied Physics (ATAP-2021) on Zoom Meeting App concluded here on Friday.

The conference was organised by the Department of Physics, Government College Women University Faisalabad.

The ATAP is a year-wise series of events where prominent scientists, researchers, scholars and industrialists from around the world join together to share their latest research results and ideas.

Asma Khurshid, head of Physics Department, was the convener of the conference. Abstracts were invited for oral talks which covered several areas of applied and theoretical physics such as Materials Physics, Nanotechnology, Biomedical Physics, Composites Materials, Semiconductor, Fuel Cell and Energy Harvesting Materials, Magnetic, Optical and Photonic Materials, Polymers Science and Engineering, Laser and matter interaction, Photovoltaics, Membrane technology, Quantum Physics, Plasma Physics, Computational Physics, and other related fields.

Many renowned international delegates, scientists and researchers contributed to the conference from different corners of the world like Canada, Brazil, UK, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China, Sweden, Turkey, etc.

Many national speakers from University of the Punjab, COMSATS, PIEAS, GCUF, UAF, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, and GCWUF also shared their innovative ideas and research work.