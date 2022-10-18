Conference on 'Advancing Research in Challenging Times' concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The first annual two-day multidisciplinary conference on 'Advancing Research in Challenging Times' concluded here on Tuesday at Northwest school of Medicine.

Over 1000 participants attended the event, in which faculty members, students and health professionals presented 171 research papers in the fields of Medicine and Allied, Surgery and Allied, Pediatrics and Obstetrics and Basic Sciences.

Besides, experts from major institutions of the province, including KTH, LRH, HMC, KGMC, PRIME and RMI, and of Islamabad participated. Around 200 professionals also attended the scientific workshops on various health-related disciplines.

Principal Professor Noorul Iman apprised the participants on the importance of the conference for academic advancement, exchange of ideas for future research collaboration and development.

He said the activity contributed to career development of young researchers and experts alike.

Alliance Healthcare Limited Chairman Prof. Dr Tariq Hashim Khan was the chief guest.

He said the AHL was the only health institution in Pakistan that was a member of G4 Alliance comprising over 170 nations which aimed to bridge public health gaps arising from lack of safe, affordable, accessible health services to the deserving population.

"G4 is engaged in advocacy to promote improved access to quality surgical, obstetric, trauma and anesthesia services and quality health care globally," the AHL chairman added.

He said that the NWSM would promote the vision and mission of the G4 Alliance with dedication and commitment.

In the concluding event, the top three position holders in poster and oral presentations were awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

In poster presentations, Hassan Kareem, Rahman College of Nursing, Salman Zahir, NWSM and Khansa Khan, NWSM were awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

In the oral research paper presentation, Mohammad Hassan Wahid from Peshawar Medical College, Komal Qayyum from NWSM and Daniyal Ahmad from NWSM were the top three position holders respectively.