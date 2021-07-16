Conference on Afghanistan in Pakistan Most Likely Postponed to July 25 - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A peace conference on Afghanistan, hosted by Pakistan, is most likely postponed until July 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Islamabad planned to host the conference on July 17-19.

"There was a desire to do it as soon as possible, but now it seems to be postponed until July 25th," Lavrov told reporters at the Central and South Asia summit in Tashkent.