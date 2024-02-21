Open Menu

Conference On Artificial Intelligence And Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media

Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Zia Ul Qayyum on Wednesday attended the International Media Conference at the University of Sargodha as chief guest to facilitate discussions among academia, media experts, and researchers on the role of Artificial Intelligence in Media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Executive Director Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr Zia Ul Qayyum on Wednesday attended the International Media Conference at the University of Sargodha as chief guest to facilitate discussions among academia, media experts, and researchers on the role of Artificial Intelligence in Media.

The International Media Conference, held jointly by the Association of Media & Communication Academic Professionals and Sargodha University.

The conference, titled "Artificial Intelligence and Media: A Force of Colonisation or Empowerment," aimed to facilitate discussions among academia, media experts, and researchers regarding the constructive and destructive roles of AI in media.

During his visit, Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum also toured the newly established Waheed Wain Incubation Centre and the renovated Wazir Agha library at the University of Sargodha, showcasing the institution's commitment to innovation and academic excellence.

