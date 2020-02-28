UrduPoint.com
Conference On Child Abuse Prevention Starts At Information Technology Universirty

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Safer Society for Children (SSC) Programme Director Dr Izza Aftab has said that it is imperative to collaborate with different groups that are working on child abuse prevention

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Safer Society for Children (SSC) Programme Director Dr Izza Aftab has said that it is imperative to collaborate with different groups that are working on child abuse prevention.

She said this while addressing a two-day conference on 'Child Abuse Prevention' held at the Information Technology Universirty (ITU) on Friday.

Forman Christian College University Assistant Profs Dr Sara Jafree and Mrs Syeda Khadija Burhan, Dr M Zaman Nazi, UMT consultant clinical counselor Uzma Ashiq presented their papers which were discussed in the conference.

Dr Izza Aftab said that the aim of the conference was to provide a coherent narrative on child abuse prevention.

At the end, certificates were presented to presenters and professionals.

The representatives from multiple organizations and government departments, includingthe Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, and the education department were alsopresent in the conference.

