Conference on Computational Linguistics & Sindhi Language held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, organized an international conference on "Computational Linguistics and Sindhi Language" for the first time in the history of the general universities.

According to a release issued here on Friday, the conference was held at the main campus of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, and was presided over by Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Muhammad Madad Ali Shah.

The conference was attended by scholars, researchers, and students from various institutions, including Dr. Mansoor Talhu Makhdoom Bilawal, Abdul Majid Bhurgri, Professor Dr. Muhammad Qasim Baghio, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Dr. Muzaffar Ali Doto, Madad Ali Sindhi, poet Yasir Qazi, Dr. Fayyaz Latif Chandio, Dr. Sher Mehrani, Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Dr. Altaf Hussain Jokhio, Mukhtiar Abro, A.

B. Lashari, Zia Abro, Engineer Amar Fayyaz Burriro, and others.

Addressing the conference, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Madad Shah emphasized the need for establishing a computational section for the Sindhi language, which would enable the university to become a member of the Unicode Consortium.

He further stressed the importance of developing projects that cater to the needs of the Sindhi language and computer technology.

The conference also featured a mushaira (poetry session) where poets, including Mashooq Dharejo, Bakshal Baghi, Maanak Malah, Sattar Sundar, Sail Pirzado, Khayal Sindhi, Sahil Sindhi, Magoo Sangharai, Khalid Sahl Keerio, Naseem Baloch, Azad Muree, Jahangir Dahri, Riyaz Dahri, Shatab Zardari, Tauqeer Ahmed, Ovais Mengal, Ashiq Chandio, Abdullah Chandio, Ali Sajan Rahoo, Manzoor Gul Bhungwar, and others, presented their poetry.