Open Menu

Conference On Countering Violent Extremism Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Conference on countering violent extremism held

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, in collaboration with Community Resilience Activity North and Paigham-e-Pakistan, on Wednesday organised a three-day conference on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, in collaboration with Community Resilience Activity North and Paigham-e-Pakistan, on Wednesday organised a three-day conference on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE).

The conference brought together researchers, social workers, law enforcement officials, and professionals from various relevant fields across the country, said a press release.

National and international researchers specialising in countering violent extremism also actively participated in the conference.

The Primary objective of the conference was to assess the prevailing strategies and policies related to countering violent extremism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, within the global context.

Researchers shared insights and recommendations on combating extremism during the conference, and specific directives for researchers working on countering extremism were outlined.

Throughout the event, the role of various social groups in countering violent extremism was emphasised.

Discussions were held on promoting sustainable peace, establishing security, and involving all segments of society in decision-making processes to foster social stability.

On the 1st day of the conference, five working groups affiliated with diverse schools of thought presented their findings, which will be further deliberated upon in the upcoming sessions.

Recommendations for countering extremism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be finalised at the end of the conference.

The purpose of this conference is to formulate measures for countering violent extremism through research, providing valuable insights that will contribute to policy formulation at the national and provincial levels.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cape Verdean Escudo Event All From

Recent Stories

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance ..

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims

13 minutes ago
 PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq ..

PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal

13 minutes ago
 NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

13 minutes ago
 UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 mi ..

UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people

13 minutes ago
 Attock police apprehends three suspects

Attock police apprehends three suspects

38 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Kh ..

Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan observed

38 minutes ago
DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

38 minutes ago
 NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12

NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12

38 minutes ago
 Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulte ..

Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulteration topic

38 minutes ago
 Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

52 minutes ago
 General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on ..

General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7

52 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospi ..

Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan