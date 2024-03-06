Conference on countering violent extremism held

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, in collaboration with Community Resilience Activity North and Paigham-e-Pakistan, on Wednesday organised a three-day conference on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE)

The conference brought together researchers, social workers, law enforcement officials, and professionals from various relevant fields across the country, said a press release.

National and international researchers specialising in countering violent extremism also actively participated in the conference.

The Primary objective of the conference was to assess the prevailing strategies and policies related to countering violent extremism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, within the global context.

Researchers shared insights and recommendations on combating extremism during the conference, and specific directives for researchers working on countering extremism were outlined.

Throughout the event, the role of various social groups in countering violent extremism was emphasised.

Discussions were held on promoting sustainable peace, establishing security, and involving all segments of society in decision-making processes to foster social stability.

On the 1st day of the conference, five working groups affiliated with diverse schools of thought presented their findings, which will be further deliberated upon in the upcoming sessions.

Recommendations for countering extremism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be finalised at the end of the conference.

The purpose of this conference is to formulate measures for countering violent extremism through research, providing valuable insights that will contribute to policy formulation at the national and provincial levels.