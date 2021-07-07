UrduPoint.com
Conference On Cybersecurity Held At IUB

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A conference on cybersecurity was held in the main auditorium, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in collaboration with Cyber Security of Pakistan.

Addressing the conference, the IUB Vice-Chancellor and cybersecurity expert Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that this conference was a very important step towards information security.

In this age, every human being can be a source of information and use it if he wants. It was very important to keep the whole system secure. It is also important to ensure that the information that is wrong should not be spread and the information that should not be available to the general public should be protected.

This can help in solving many crimes and protecting secrets through different e-security tools. He said that from today, our students should think about how we can get involved in these subjects, increase their knowledge and practical ability, how to acquire information and knowledge and put it into practice because at present there is a severe lack of cybersecurity in Pakistan and all over the world.

It is a field in which you can create your own job and career profile through skills. Director Information Technology Rizwan Majeed thanked the cybersecurity officers for coming to the university and said that this is the age of modern technology and in the age of technology, physical security, as well as social life, should be ensured. On this occasion, Muhammad Ali Hashmi, Assistant Director Investigation FIR Multan, Waqas Khalid in charge of Punjab Forensic Science Agency Crime Scene Unit Bahawalpur talked about Cybercrimes, Cyber Rules, Laws and Reporting while Muhammad Asad Ur Rehman, Chief Technology Officer briefed about hacking, management and security of accounts.

More Stories From Pakistan

