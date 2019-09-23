Conference on ECD enables participants to promote early childhood development

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :International Conference on Early Childhood Development (ECD) to be held on Wednesday, will enable the participants to recognise each sector's responsibility to promote holistic ECD in the country.

Addressing a press conference held here Monday, the organizers of event Rupani Foundation Chairman Nasrudin, Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy Zia-Ul-Qayum and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Karakoram University Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ramzan while highlighting the major objectives of ECD stated that it would provide opportunities to participants to understand the cross-cutting nature of ECD.

It is mentioning here that the two-day International Conference on Early Childhood Development with the theme, "The Promise of Early Childhood Development � Investing in the Early Years" will be held on September 25, 26 at Allama Iqbal Open University here.

Like the two previous conferences, they said, this conference was also being organized as a result of collaboration between Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Allama Iqbal Open University, Rupani Foundation, the Ministries of Federal Education & Professional Training and Planning, Development and Reform; SUN Secretariat, Nutrition Section and the Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The conference is being supported by the international development partners, including World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNESCO, WHO, AFAQ, Foundation Open Society Institute and the Aga Khan Foundation, they informed the media.

They said the conference will be inaugurated by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while the plenaries will be chaired by the Federal Minister of the Planning, Development and Reform and the Minister for National Health Service, Regulation and Coordination.

Mr Nasrudin said the two-day conference will feature an opening session, two plenaries and a closing session, exhibition of workable ECD models focusing on multi-sector approach to promote holistic ECD from conception to age 8 in the country.

The conference will bring together over 500 participants, including legislators and policy makers, responsible for health, nutrition, child protection, education and social welfare, ECD experts from national and international level, practitioners, researchers, donors, academicians and parent representatives, he added.

Zia Ul Qayum said that the participants will deliberate on draft policies and legislation to evolve an integrated, multi-sector approach and how to operationalise it to promote holistic ECD in the country from conception to age 8.

It also aimed at sharing the status of ECD in Pakistan and opportunities under the leadership of the new government, he added.

The conference, the he said, will also share research-based knowledge on noteworthy ECD programme practices, innovative approaches, models and best practices which can be presented to scale up in the whole country.

Muhammad Ramzan said that the conference will advocate for implementing the Nurturing Care Framework in collaboration with communities, parents and civil society organisations and for holistic, inclusive and multi-sector ECD from conception- age 8.