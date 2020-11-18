Conference on emerging trends in I&E Technologies begins at University of Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The computer and Information Technology scientists and researchers Wednesday urged the students of computer science, information and engineering technologies to adopt ethical values while seeking knowledge and developing skills as technology, though had significantly eased human life and the trend of negative use of modern inventions was dangerous for the society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The computer and Information Technology scientists and researchers Wednesday urged the students of computer science, information and engineering technologies to adopt ethical values while seeking knowledge and developing skills as technology, though had significantly eased human life and the trend of negative use of modern inventions was dangerous for the society. The opinion emerges at the inaugural ceremony of the first ever national conference on emerging trends in Information and Engineering Technologies organized by the faculty of engineering & technology, University of Sindh , Jamshoro. Chaired by SU vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the conference was attended by the host dean Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khumbhati, Dr Faisal Kareem Shaikh from Mehran University Jamshoro, Dr Muhammad Shahab Siddiqui from Jinnah University for Women Karachi, Dr Asad Ali Shaikh from ILMA University Karachi, Dr Imran Ashraf from Texila University Punjab, Dr. Kamran Taj Pathan, Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti, Dr Niaz Arejo, Dr Sandar Khowaja, Pro VC SU's Thatta campus Dr Rafique Ahmed Memon, focal person Dadu campus Prof. Dr Ghulam Sarwar Gachal, focal person Nausharo Feroze campus Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, focal person Larkana campus Dr. Azhar Ali Shah and many others. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, in his presidential address said the people were under stress due to the superfluous use of technologies including mobile technology adding that the technology was a blessing if used positively and a curse if employed negatively.He said the youths needed to seek cutting-edge knowledge, develop their skills and learn technical fixings in their relevant disciplines so that they might be able to occupy their place in both national and international job markets in the wide field of information and engineering technologies. "It is impossible to get success without painstaking hard-work in this contemporary era. Only those students can be successful who prepare for the cut-throat competitions; the youths must be devoted to get knowledge and polish their skills and abilities in their relevant fields", the VC said.

He said that he was personally taking efforts to establish varsity-industry relations which would categorically help students learn fixing the issues and mechanics to effectively work whenever they were employed in certain organizations. Addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto University of Technology & Skill Development Khairpur Dr. Madad Ali Shah said that the society was required to be transformed in order to promote ethical values, tolerance and eradicate negative behaviors from the youths of Pakistan especially Sindh.

There was no ray of hope to witness positivity and morale in the society as soon as the nonconstructive traditional attitude and mindset of public servants, advisors or even ministers were not changed, he added. "When there is a lukewarm response from the individuals occupying authoritative positions, the people get annoyed. This gives birth to intolerance, bigotry and chauvinism even amongst those youths who are seeking education at universities", Dr. Madad Ali Shah said. Dean faculty of engineering & technology Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khumbhati said that the two-day conference was a forum for researchers and scholars working in various fields of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) to discuss and share their ideas, current trends and future directions."This conference provides an opportunity for the researchers, faculty members, PhD and MPhil scholars to interact and seek feedback on their ideas and research outcomes in a constructive atmosphere', he said and added that the conference was aiming at hosting prominent researchers and scholars from the industry and academia, who participated actively and provided valuable feedback through some healthy contributions.The conference will continue today [Thursday] with new researchers to present their research papers relating to the topic.