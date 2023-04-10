Conference on energy saving in industries

The industry can not compete international market without curbing technical inefficiency as the local industry is facing cost challenges besides more than 50 per cent energy losses only due to lack of technology and inefficient workforce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The industry can not compete international market without curbing technical inefficiency as the local industry is facing cost challenges besides more than 50 per cent energy losses only due to lack of technology and inefficient workforce.

It was stated by the Alamgir Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer NPO, in a conference arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), the Ministry of Industries & Production, in collaboration with Cluster Development initiative (CDI) & Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Sharing of Lesson Learned under the Energy Efficiency Competitive Reinforcement Initiative, Auto Parts/Leather Footwear at a local hotel on Monday.

The CEO said that the NPO was working to make the industry capable to save energy through guidance and training after evaluating their energy usage, he also revealed that almost all the major industrial units were found wasting 40 to 60 per cent energy due to lack of technology and inefficient workforce.

Hammad Altaf, Senior Energy Auditor NPO, informed about their visits in different industrial units, and identified so many leakages of energy in motors, compressors, lights, fans and guided the staff to fulfil the task of saving 30 to 40 per cent energy in their units.

Anus Haroon, General Secretary Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and other owners of industrial units sharing their success stories regarding saving energy, thanked the NPO for guiding them and launching a successful energy efficiency drive and its implementation in their units.

Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said the Punjab goverment was always with the industry and tried to create conducive environment for business.

He praised the initiative started by the NPO and said that the same type of drives would be started for small industries in Punjab.