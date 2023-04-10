Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Conference On Energy Saving In Industries

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Conference on energy saving in industries

The industry can not compete international market without curbing technical inefficiency as the local industry is facing cost challenges besides more than 50 per cent energy losses only due to lack of technology and inefficient workforce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The industry can not compete international market without curbing technical inefficiency as the local industry is facing cost challenges besides more than 50 per cent energy losses only due to lack of technology and inefficient workforce.

It was stated by the Alamgir Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer NPO, in a conference arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), the Ministry of Industries & Production, in collaboration with Cluster Development initiative (CDI) & Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Sharing of Lesson Learned under the Energy Efficiency Competitive Reinforcement Initiative, Auto Parts/Leather Footwear at a local hotel on Monday.

The CEO said that the NPO was working to make the industry capable to save energy through guidance and training after evaluating their energy usage, he also revealed that almost all the major industrial units were found wasting 40 to 60 per cent energy due to lack of technology and inefficient workforce.

Hammad Altaf, Senior Energy Auditor NPO, informed about their visits in different industrial units, and identified so many leakages of energy in motors, compressors, lights, fans and guided the staff to fulfil the task of saving 30 to 40 per cent energy in their units.

Anus Haroon, General Secretary Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and other owners of industrial units sharing their success stories regarding saving energy, thanked the NPO for guiding them and launching a successful energy efficiency drive and its implementation in their units.

Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said the Punjab goverment was always with the industry and tried to create conducive environment for business.

He praised the initiative started by the NPO and said that the same type of drives would be started for small industries in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Punjab Hotel Same Alamgir Market All Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited NPO

Recent Stories

‘We will request PM to hold talks with oppositio ..

‘We will request PM to hold talks with opposition,’ says Zardari

11 minutes ago
 FDA recovers Rs 121m in two months

FDA recovers Rs 121m in two months

15 seconds ago
 Fesco issues power shutdown notice

Fesco issues power shutdown notice

16 seconds ago
 US, Allies to Begin Annual Nuclear Exercise 'Globa ..

US, Allies to Begin Annual Nuclear Exercise 'Global Thunder' on April 11 - USSTR ..

18 seconds ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi drives ambitious agenda to cultiv ..

Bodour Al Qasimi drives ambitious agenda to cultivate local talent as key strate ..

22 minutes ago
 DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends t ..

DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends to shareholders

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.