Conference On Enhancing Regional Connectivity Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Regional Connectivity Center Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and Pakistan
Research Center for Community with Shared Future in collaboration with Embassy of People’s Republic of China hosted a day long international conference on “Enhancing Regional Connectivity for Betterment of Shared Future of Mankind.”
The conference was attended by prominent scholars, policy makers and representatives from various sectors to discuss importance of regional connectivity in building a better future for all.
Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the event as chief guest.
In his opening remarks, KP Governor emphasized the significance of fostering regional cooperation and integration for promoting economic growth, social development and shared prosperity.
Vice Chancellor SBBWU Professor Dr Safia Ahmad appreciated the role of regional connectivity for prosperity of region and better future of mankind.
Director Regional Connectivity Center SBBWU Dr Zarmina Baloch highlighted promising role of the center in enhancing collective vision and commitment in flourishing closer ties among the regional countries.
The conference featured poster presentation on regional connectivity from the students of Department of Arts & Design, paper presentations and discussions on a range of topics related to regional connectivity.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Oil demand declines in nine months of FY 2023-245 minutes ago
-
22,000 bikes to be delivered under PM's Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women's Mobility5 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony held at Alhamra15 minutes ago
-
Government taking proactive measures to control population growth, fertility rates15 minutes ago
-
Every challenge can be countered with unity: Interior Minister15 minutes ago
-
Rs 10.83 billion paid to 1873,557 beneficiaries under Benazir Nashonuma scheme15 minutes ago
-
Railways' earning recorded as Rs 53,703.78 mln: Economic Survey25 minutes ago
-
BISP disburses Rs 117 billion under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif since inception25 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt not giving funds to MPAs, clarifies Uzma25 minutes ago
-
PSM to be revived by Sindh govt after federal govt's consensus: Rana Tanveer25 minutes ago
-
Mining, quarrying sector records growth of 4.9%25 minutes ago
-
Rs 18 bln spent as 90 per cent work completed on 24 agri development schemes25 minutes ago