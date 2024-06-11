Open Menu

Conference On Enhancing Regional Connectivity Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Regional Connectivity Center Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and Pakistan

Research Center for Community with Shared Future in collaboration with Embassy of People’s Republic of China hosted a day long international conference on “Enhancing Regional Connectivity for Betterment of Shared Future of Mankind.”

The conference was attended by prominent scholars, policy makers and representatives from various sectors to discuss importance of regional connectivity in building a better future for all.

Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the event as chief guest.

In his opening remarks, KP Governor emphasized the significance of fostering regional cooperation and integration for promoting economic growth, social development and shared prosperity.

Vice Chancellor SBBWU Professor Dr Safia Ahmad appreciated the role of regional connectivity for prosperity of region and better future of mankind.

Director Regional Connectivity Center SBBWU Dr Zarmina Baloch highlighted promising role of the center in enhancing collective vision and commitment in flourishing closer ties among the regional countries.

The conference featured poster presentation on regional connectivity from the students of Department of Arts & Design, paper presentations and discussions on a range of topics related to regional connectivity.

APP/mds/

