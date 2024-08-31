Open Menu

Conference On ‘Focus On Values In Public Sector Services’ Held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A conference titled ‘Focus on Values in Public Sector Services’ was held at a local hotel on Saturday.

The annual conference was organized by the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan. The day-long event shed on values in public sector services and highlighted the importance and role of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan in resolving the problems of the people.

The speakers at the conference said that the Banking Ombudsman had a big responsibility to resolve the issues and disputes that occur among consumers and banks. They were of the view that the banks should cooperate with the public and resolve their issues to avoid any inconvenience to the consumers.

The Banking Mohtasib was committed to providing free of cost services for speedy resolutions to the complaints registered with it.

Earlier, the Federal Mohtasib Banking Pakistan, Eijaz Ahmed Qureshi inaugurated the conference.

