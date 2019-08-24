Conference on 'Future Medicine' concludes at SMC

The two-day national conference titled 'Future Medicine' concluded at Sargodha Medical College (SMC) on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The two-day national conference titled 'Future Medicine' concluded at Sargodha Medical College (SMC) on Saturday.

The conference was organized by the faculty of medical and health sciences, Sargodha University (UoS).

Medical experts including physicians, clinicians, general surgeons, pediatricians, obstetricians & gynecologists, urologists, ophthalmologists, orthopedic surgeons, pathologists, physiotherapists, nutritionists and medical research scholars across Pakistan shared their ideas, expert opinions, research studies and articles to disperse greater acquaintance of latest trends in the field of Medical and Allied Health Sciences.

The speakers discussed the technological advancement in medical fields and explored the innovative methods of disease diagnosis and treatment strategies through keynote lectures, oral presentations, panel discussion, and poster presentation.

Dr Waris Farooka from Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore expressed his thoughts on 'Simulation in Surgical Training'.

He said that simulation consists of bench top models, low fidelity simulators to high fidelity simulators, laparoscopic simulators and case based simulations. Virtual reality simulation would take simulation to as normal reality as possible, he added.

Dr Mehreen Mehmood, Head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Rai Medical College, Sargodha shared her research on 'Displaced Intrauterine Contraceptive Device-A Diagnostic Dilemma'.

She discussed three cases of misplaced IUD at three different sites: urinary bladder with urolith formation, corneal region of uterine wall and pouch of Douglas. She said that the percentage of women using IUD ranges between 5-4 per cent and risks associated with IUD are bleeding, pain lower abdomen, PID, risks of spontaneous abortion in case pregnancy occurs and expulsion.

Addressing the conference, UoS VC Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad emphasized the need for adapting technology-driven treatment methods as modernization and technological advancement had revolutionized every field including the medical and health sector.

He suggested allocating more time to question and answer sessions than lectures and presentations during such conferences and seminars so that students could benefit more from the experts and clarify difficult concepts directly.

Dr Humaira Akram, Principal Sargodha Medical College said that the basic aim of the international conference was to cope with challenges faced in medical and health sciences field in this modern technological era. She maintained that conference was held for the purpose of advancing achievements in medical and health sciences, encouraging research, and providing the necessary communication to progress, which would help finding important applications in the field of health science and would open new door of exposures for students.

Later, Dr Humaira Akram presented souvenirs, shields and participatory certificates to the guest speakers. i