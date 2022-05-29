UrduPoint.com

Conference On Human Rights Reforms In Sindh, GSP+, Beyond To Be Held On Monday

Published May 29, 2022

Conference on Human Rights Reforms in Sindh, GSP+, Beyond to be held on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A conference on Human Rights Reforms in Sindh, GSP-Plus and Beyond will be held here at local hotel on Monday. The conference would be organized by the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, with technical support of a local think tank 'The Knowledge Forum'.

The conference reflects the provincial government's commitment to the country's constitutional as well as international human rights commitments.

According to the details, Surendar Valasi Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights will inaugurate the conference whereas, Saeed Ghani Minister for Labour will be the chief guest.

The conference aims to highlight the achievements, particularly regarding the protection and promotion of human rights by the Government of Sindh and other provincial stakeholders, and to frame strategies to ensure compliance with Pakistan's human rights commitments, particularly with reference to European Union's trade incentive scheme--the Generalised Scheme of Preference (GSP) and United Nations' Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

In addition to showcasing the good work done by the provincial government and other stakeholders, the Conference, through informed discussions aims to come up with strategies and action points to prioritize and implement an agenda of reforms by creating a culture of stakeholders' coordination, harmony and team spirit.

Besides, it aims to bring together a broad range of stakeholders including legislators, policymakers, officials of relevant government departments, civil society, lawyers, businesses and representatives of the national and sub-national human rights institutions, and provides mutual learning and sharing opportunities.

The conference is expected to generate a set of well thought out takeawaysto assist the provincial government in further strengthening its agenda of humanrights reforms in the province and cross stakeholders' engagement.

