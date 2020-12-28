UrduPoint.com
Conference On Impact Of Pandemic Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:27 PM

The 13th Annual Conference on "Impact on Peasants and Labourers during the Pandemic" was organised by the Pakistan Kissan Mazdoor Tehreek (PKMT) through video link

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The 13th Annual Conference on "Impact on Peasants and Labourers during the Pandemic" was organised by the Pakistan Kissan Mazdoor Tehreek (PKMT) through video link.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Dr Azra Talat Syed while talking the national and global impact of Covid-19, said the global capitalist system was responsible for the pandemic.

She said they were struggling to fight one pandemic, whereas scientists worldwide are already predicting the outbreak of multiple similar pandemics in the future due to the widespread deforestation caused by capitalist greed.

The members from PKMT Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spoke about the difficulties of small and landless farmers, who have been facing decreasing crop yields and crop destruction due to climate change.

