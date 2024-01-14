Conference on ‘Indus Valley Civilization: An unfinished Agenda’ held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Culture, Antiquities, Archives, sports and Youth Affairs Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah on Saturday said that the civilization of Indus Valley was the mother of all civilizations.

While addressing a Conference on ‘Indus Valley Civilization: An unfinished Agenda’ at National Museum of Pakistan here on Saturday, he said that the Sindh government was working on various projects for research on Indus Valley Civilization.

The Minster said that the work of Archeological Laboratory at Hub site by Sindh Antiquities Department was in the final stage.

He said that the valuable antiquities were used to be sent to Italy, France and other countries for the purpose of research and now research on these antiquities would be possible at the national level in the aforesaid lab.

Dr. Junaid Shah said that mapping of the Indus River was necessary to understand the Indus Valley further. He said that it would be published soon in the form of a document, which would also help in understanding the routes associated with the Indus Valley.

He said that many archaeological sites were affected due to floods.

He said, ‘We also have to consider how we can protect historical places from weather effects.’

Earlier, the experts working on ancient civilizations, archaeologists and anthropologists also spoke on the Indus Valley Civilization.