Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences starts at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first International Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences started online at Video Conference Room, Main Auditorium, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The first International Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences started online at Video Conference Room, Main Auditorium, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar inaugurated the two-day conference.

Dean faculty of social science Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti welcomed the keynote speakers and participants of the conference.

Prof. Dr Daniel Perlman, Professor at school of Health and Human Sciences, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, USA in his keynote address talked about the "Implications of Confinement on Individual Loneliness and Close Relationship." Distinguished keynote speaker Prof. Dr Burton Lee Artz, Professor of Media Studies & International Communication, Director, Center for Global Studies, Purdue University Northwest, USA discussed "the Historical and Material Basis for Interdisciplinary Research and Theory".

Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Zakariya Zakar Vice-Chancellor University of Okara, Prof.

Dr Kanwal Ameen Vice-Chancellor University of Home Economics Lahore, Prof. Dr Saima Hamid Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Vice Chancellor FATA University KPK and Dr Rizwan Asghar WHO Immunization Officer Bahawalpur attended the conference.

The first day of the conference had two scientific sessions entitled "COVID-19 Pandemic and Mental Health" and Socio-Economic Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic". Prof. Dr Rana Ejaz Ali Khan Chairman Department of Economics and Dr Muhammad Saleem Chairman Department of Applied Psychology, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur chaired the two scientific sessions.

Dr Salman Bin Naeem, Conference Secretary and Associate Professor Department of Information and library Science, Ms. Areeha Khan Durrani, Associate Lecturer, Department of Applied Psychology, and Dr Shakil Akhtar, Conference Coordinator and Assistant Professor Department of Political Science, IUB moderated the sessions.

A large number of national and international students, researchers and faculty members from various universities participated in the conference.