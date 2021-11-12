UrduPoint.com

Conference On Interdisciplinary Approach In Social Sciences Starts At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences starts at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The first International Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences started online at Video Conference Room, Main Auditorium, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The first International Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences started online at Video Conference Room, Main Auditorium, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar inaugurated the two-day conference.

Dean faculty of social science Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti welcomed the keynote speakers and participants of the conference.

Prof. Dr Daniel Perlman, Professor at school of Health and Human Sciences, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, USA in his keynote address talked about the "Implications of Confinement on Individual Loneliness and Close Relationship." Distinguished keynote speaker Prof. Dr Burton Lee Artz, Professor of Media Studies & International Communication, Director, Center for Global Studies, Purdue University Northwest, USA discussed "the Historical and Material Basis for Interdisciplinary Research and Theory".

Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Zakariya Zakar Vice-Chancellor University of Okara, Prof.

Dr Kanwal Ameen Vice-Chancellor University of Home Economics Lahore, Prof. Dr Saima Hamid Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Vice Chancellor FATA University KPK and Dr Rizwan Asghar WHO Immunization Officer Bahawalpur attended the conference.

The first day of the conference had two scientific sessions entitled "COVID-19 Pandemic and Mental Health" and Socio-Economic Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic". Prof. Dr Rana Ejaz Ali Khan Chairman Department of Economics and Dr Muhammad Saleem Chairman Department of Applied Psychology, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur chaired the two scientific sessions.

Dr Salman Bin Naeem, Conference Secretary and Associate Professor Department of Information and library Science, Ms. Areeha Khan Durrani, Associate Lecturer, Department of Applied Psychology, and Dr Shakil Akhtar, Conference Coordinator and Assistant Professor Department of Political Science, IUB moderated the sessions.

A large number of national and international students, researchers and faculty members from various universities participated in the conference.

Related Topics

USA Lahore Multan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Okara Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Greensboro Jahanzeb Khan Bahauddin Zakariya University IUB Fatima Jinnah Women University Media From

Recent Stories

Health leadership gathered to deliberate on health ..

Health leadership gathered to deliberate on health reforms

58 seconds ago
 Trader's issues to be resolved on priority: Addl I ..

Trader's issues to be resolved on priority: Addl IGP

1 minute ago
 VC IUB calls on Consul General Japanese Consulate ..

VC IUB calls on Consul General Japanese Consulate in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Commissioner expresses dismay over slow vaccinatio ..

Commissioner expresses dismay over slow vaccination process against COVID-19 in ..

1 minute ago
 First Coworking Network becomes operational under ..

First Coworking Network becomes operational under PITB

5 minutes ago
 Footballer Sala's flight organiser jailed for 18 m ..

Footballer Sala's flight organiser jailed for 18 months

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.