Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Fourth International Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences, organised by the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, concluded here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal, and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti attended the closing session along with delegates from across the globe through online sources.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran said in his address that ensuring social justice is very important for solving social problems and development. In this regard, the role of education is of key importance, which gives moral height to society and makes sustainable development possible. Communication between social science experts and researchers and dialogue for solving social problems is very important.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal said that our society needs a new economic and social model. A decisive policy is necessary to solve the challenges faced in the present era.

In this regard, universities can play a leading role in society and pave the way for social and economic development. Conference Patron Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said that the importance of social sciences for the sustainable development of society is undeniable. In this two-day conference, experts presented research papers according to the prevailing conditions and participated in academic discussions. These recommendations will be conveyed to policy-making institutions in the form of a book.

Conference Chair Dr. Abid Rashid Gill thanked the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Islamia, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, and the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal, and other national and foreign delegates for their special participation. He appreciated the active participation of faculty members, administrators, and students in organizing the conference. Conference Secretary Dr. Muhammad Atif Nawaz, while presenting the conference's recommendations, said that there was an opportunity to benefit from delegates with diverse views and fruitful recommendations were formulated.