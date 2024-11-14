Open Menu

Conference On Interdisciplinary Approach In Social Sciences Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences concludes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Fourth International Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences, organised by the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, concluded here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal, and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti attended the closing session along with delegates from across the globe through online sources.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran said in his address that ensuring social justice is very important for solving social problems and development. In this regard, the role of education is of key importance, which gives moral height to society and makes sustainable development possible. Communication between social science experts and researchers and dialogue for solving social problems is very important.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal said that our society needs a new economic and social model. A decisive policy is necessary to solve the challenges faced in the present era.

In this regard, universities can play a leading role in society and pave the way for social and economic development. Conference Patron Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said that the importance of social sciences for the sustainable development of society is undeniable. In this two-day conference, experts presented research papers according to the prevailing conditions and participated in academic discussions. These recommendations will be conveyed to policy-making institutions in the form of a book.

Conference Chair Dr. Abid Rashid Gill thanked the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Islamia, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, and the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal, and other national and foreign delegates for their special participation. He appreciated the active participation of faculty members, administrators, and students in organizing the conference. Conference Secretary Dr. Muhammad Atif Nawaz, while presenting the conference's recommendations, said that there was an opportunity to benefit from delegates with diverse views and fruitful recommendations were formulated.

Related Topics

Multan Nawaz Sharif Education Rashid University Of Engineering And Technology Bahauddin Zakariya University IUB Moral From

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

49 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

3 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

5 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

17 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

17 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan