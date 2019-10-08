Conference on 'Interfaith Dialogue in 21st Century' on Oct 9 held at Fatima Jinnah Women University

Fatima Jinnah Women University's Department of Islamic Studies will organize first national conference titled "Interfaith Dialogue in the 21st Century" from October 9 to 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Fatima Jinnah Women University's Department of Islamic Studies will organize first national conference titled "Interfaith Dialogue in the 21st Century October 9 to 10.

The conference will be arranged in collaboration with Paigham e Pakistan, a news release said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad will be chief guest on the occasion. Professor Mehrdad Yousuf will be the guest of honour.