A conference on “Linguistic Diversity of Pakistan: Status, Rights, and Identity Acceptance” was held at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A conference on “Linguistic Diversity of Pakistan: Status, Rights, and Identity Acceptance” was held at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the event was jointly organized by the Sindhi Language Authority and PAL, aiming to foster dialogue on the status of linguistic diversity, the right to preserve one’s mother tongue, and the acceptance of linguistic identities in Pakistan.

Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani recalled the historical struggle for language rights, referencing UNESCO’s declaration of International Mother Language Day as a tribute to Bangladesh’s language movement.

Rabbani stressed that urdu and English should remain communication languages, but all mother languages should be declared national languages to uphold unity in diversity.

He urged political parties to champion linguistic rights and for provincial assemblies to leverage Article 251(b) of the constitution, which allows provinces to declare and promote their regional languages.

He suggested amending Article 253(b) to enshrine provincial languages as national languages, ensuring state resources are allocated for language development and preserving cultural identities.

On this occasion, renowned intellectual Jami Chandio provided historical and global perspectives, stating that multilingual countries cannot thrive without addressing linguistic diversity.

He warned that without deliberate preservation efforts, many languages globally face extinction, shrinking from 70,000 to around 700.

Chandio urged provincial assemblies to legislate for their languages' national status, citing successful examples from federations worldwide.

Ishaq Samejo, Chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority and event host demanded equal status for all mother languages to promote fairness.

He called for the establishment of a commission to draft a roadmap for granting national status to all regional languages.

Punjabi writer Sarwat Muhiyuddin highlighted that languages are shaped by geography and climate, making them vital components of the global ecosystem.

She stressed the importance of community ownership in preserving linguistic heritage.

Munawar Hassan, former chairperson of the Indus Cultural Forum, opened the discussion by reflecting on lessons learned from organizing the Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF).

He emphasized that people inherently value their mother tongues, and any effort to suppress linguistic diversity would face resistance from the public.

Hassan highlighted that language preservation begins at home, urging parents to converse with their children in their native languages, while calling on the state to safeguard linguistic rights.

Representing the Pashto language, academician Ahmad Khalil celebrated Pakistan’s linguistic tradition rooted in the poetry of mystics.

He argued that languages won’t fade if economic opportunities are created within local languages, fostering their growth and sustainability.

Key Demands included:

•Grant national language status to all Pakistani mother languages.

•Use mother languages as the Primary medium of instruction at all educational levels.

•Adopt mother languages as official provincial languages.

•Allocate state resources to develop linguistic institutions and promote language preservation.

The conference concluded with a unified call for linguistic equality, recognizing Pakistan’s diverse languages as a strength, not a division, and demanding policies that reflect the country’s rich cultural tapestry.