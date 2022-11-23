Conference on promoting women parliamentarians' role to be held on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The National Conference of Women Parliamentary Caucus titled 'Promoting the meaningful role of Women Parliamentarians in peace-building and sustainable development' will be held at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) on Thursday.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will be the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha will chair the second session titled "Parliamentarians in Securing Peace and Social Cohesion". The third session will be chaired by Minister for Women Development Department, Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza. The Women Parliamentarians of the National Assembly, Senate of Pakistan, all four Provincial Assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, representatives of Civil Society, and students of different educational institutions will attend the conference.