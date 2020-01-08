ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture" under the aegis of National Institute of Historical and Research (NIHCR) concluded here on Wednesday.

The conference titled "Ancient to Modern Times" was started on Monday with the aim to highlight the various aspects of Pakistani culture especially in reference to Punjab's history and culture.

The event was aimed to draw attention to History and Culture, Historiography and Cultural Mapping, Various perspectives in History Writing Historical Evolution of the Punjab (from ancient to the present), Indus Valley Civilization, Harrapan Civilization and the Punjab (Ancient Narratives), Archeology and Museology, Mysticism: Sufis and Saints of the Punjab, Cultural/Lingual traditions and diversity, and The Punjab's Arts, Crafts and Civil Society.

According to an official source, the conference was attended by academia, educators, civil society, lawyers, media professionals, technocrats, agrarian, industrial and political practitioners.

He said estimated around 250 national and international participants had attended the conference apart from the presenters, panelists and experts.

He said different research papers from various researchers and publications were also presented written in both English and urdu. These research papers will later be published in 'conference proceedings '.

The NIHCR was established in December 1973. Since then the Institute has organized a great number of seminars, conferences and workshops on research and development at national and international levels. A series of conferences on regional history and cultures of Pakistan was initiated in 2012.

Arranging conferences is one of the Primary mandates of the NIHCR to bring scholars and students together to explore dynamic avenues of research.