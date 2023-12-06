Conference On 'Pure and Applied Mathematics' starts at UoS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The 6th International Conference on 'Pure and Applied Mathematics' (ICPAM) kicked off on Wednesday at the University of Sargodha to exchange groundbreaking technological ideas, interdisciplinary research collaborations, and deeper understanding of the latest trends in mathematics.

Around 100 national and international distinguished guests from across the world will present research papers at the conference.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin expressed heartfelt gratitude towards esteemed guests and highlighted the importance of cooperation among researchers, scientists, and academic experts.

He also mentioned how math has always been crucial and its significance in interdisciplinary research.

On the first day of the conference, more than 40 mathematicians from across the world including China, the United States of America (USA), Lebanon, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Egypt, and Romania presented their research papers and shared insights on the mathematical research approaches.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Department of Mathematics Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abbas said: "The two-day conference emphasises the latest advancements and methodologies in the field of mathematics to nurture the experience of students."