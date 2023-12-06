Open Menu

Conference On 'Pure And Applied Mathematics' Starts At UoS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Conference On 'Pure and Applied Mathematics' starts at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The 6th International Conference on 'Pure and Applied Mathematics' (ICPAM) kicked off on Wednesday at the University of Sargodha to exchange groundbreaking technological ideas, interdisciplinary research collaborations, and deeper understanding of the latest trends in mathematics.

Around 100 national and international distinguished guests from across the world will present research papers at the conference.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin expressed heartfelt gratitude towards esteemed guests and highlighted the importance of cooperation among researchers, scientists, and academic experts.

He also mentioned how math has always been crucial and its significance in interdisciplinary research.

On the first day of the conference, more than 40 mathematicians from across the world including China, the United States of America (USA), Lebanon, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Egypt, and Romania presented their research papers and shared insights on the mathematical research approaches.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Department of Mathematics Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abbas said: "The two-day conference emphasises the latest advancements and methodologies in the field of mathematics to nurture the experience of students."

Related Topics

USA World Exchange Iran Turkey China Egypt Iraq Qatar Romania United States Lebanon University Of Sargodha From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

2 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

2 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

10 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

19 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

19 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

19 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

19 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

19 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan