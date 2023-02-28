UrduPoint.com

Conference On Role Of Saints Held In Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:30 PM

National conference on "The Role of Saints of Khuhra in the Promotion of Human Dignity and Social Reforms" was held at Shah Abdul Latif University ( (SALU), said a press release issued here on Tuesday

The conference was jointly organized by the Institute of Islamic Studies and Makhdoom Abdul Rehman Shaheed Cultural, Education and Development Trust, Khuhra in collaboration with Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto presided at the conference while Advisor the Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani was the chief guest.

In his presidential address, VC Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that last year we signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makhdoom Abdul Rehman Shaheed Cultural, Education and Development Trust, Khuhra to organize conferences, and seminars on education and social issues.

"We have materialized the MoU in letter and spirit." He said peace can be established and tolerance can be developed with the help of the teachings and philosophy of Sufi Saints. The contribution of Makhdoom Abdul Rehman Shaheed is laudable in the promotion of human dignity.

Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani said that the Makhdoom Abdul Rehman Shaheed is a symbolic Shaheed of Sindh. He preached for human dignity, and unity of GOD and evil forces and promoted the teachings and philosophy of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (S.

A.W.W) and Shariah.

During the Kalhora reign, approximately 221 companions along with Makhdoom Abdul Rehman were martyred. He also shed light on the teaching and philosophy of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Hazrat Sachal Sarmast and said that their ideology is a glaring example of human dignity.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa said it is high time to inculcate the idea of peace and tolerance for the betterment of the society. Islamic civilization is the source of the betterment of society. He said that at the Shrines of Sufi Saints, there is equality and religious diversity, he added.

Dr Syed Mehdi Raza Shah, Custodian Dargah Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Sehwan said that Sufism is a source of spiritualism. He said Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar wrote four books on mystic philosophy. At that time, there was a Madersa established 700 years earlier. The students from Alexandria and Egypt were enrolled so this was the influence of the Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Khuwaja Moin-ud-Din Mehboob Koreja, Custodian, Dargah Khuwaja Ghulam Fareed (R.A), Makhdoom Nadeem Ahmed Hashmi, Dr Makhmoor Bukhari, Prof. Dr. Naeem Anwar Nomani, Advocate A.B Lashari, Dr Shair Mehrani, Dr Saifullah Bhutto, Salman Khuhro, Hafiz Muhammad Rafique Soomro, Prof Fida Muhammadi, Dr Zain-ul-Abideen Arejo, Shumaila Rabab Rizvi presented their research papers.

