Conference On 'Seventy Years After Bandung: The Struggle Continues' Discuss Past, Present Challenges

Published April 26, 2025

Conference on 'Seventy Years After Bandung: The Struggle Continues' discuss past, present challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A two-day conference on 'Seventy Years After Bandung: The Struggle Continues' on Saturday shed light on the difference between world orders of the past and the present specially challenges the world is facing today including injustice, new international economic order, global peace, modern technologies and promises of the past.

The conference is being organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) at a local hotel and inaugurated by the Chief Guest Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed. Local and foreign delegates, scholars, ambassadors, diplomats and guests are in attendance.

The conference is featuring many sessions on themes including decolonization, challenges of the global south, human rights, environmental degradation, multipolarity, and global peace.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed addressing the conference expressed his deep concerns over the ongoing conflicts around the world in particular tragedy in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the spirit of banding, resistance to colonialism, solidarity among nations, and the pursuit of sovereignty is more relevant today than ever.

Former Federal Minister and PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman addressing the conference stressed the need for paying attention to clean environment and other challenges being faced by the world.

