Conference on "Strengthening Local Governance Policy Design & Delivery in Sindh" held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI) Pakistan in collaboration with Sindh Agricultural and Forestry Workers Coordination Organization (SAFWCO) and Sindh Local Government Department organized a provincial conference on “Strengthening the Local Governance Policy Design and Delivery in Sindh” here on Wednesday.

The Conference was participated by over 150 participants, including parliamentarians, government officials, local elected representatives, civil society leaders, sector experts and community influential and discussed and proposed solutions for improving local government service delivery functions in Sindh.

The provincial conference, part of the Strengthening Leadership Within Union Council (LUC) Project, led by DAI Pakistan, focused on enhancing policy design and delivery mechanisms for local governance in Sindh in collaboration with SAFWCO. The conference was graced by Provincial Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani who appreciated the efforts made by DAI and SAFWCO and expressed that the project objectives are aligned with government priorities.

Saeed Ghani mentioned the latest reforms/action taken by the government to improve local government in Sindh and appreciated that DAI and SAFWCO have presented a scalable model of local governance based on their work in Khairpur.

He also highlighted that the recommendations presented in the event will be discussed for further considerations.

The Minister Women Development Department Shahina Sher Ali expressed gratitude on the work DAI and SAFWCO had done and endorsed the recommendation that trainings of councilors should be a key component of local government Act.

The event provided a platform for productive discussions on promoting inclusivity, legislative reforms, and strengthening accountability in local governance structures.

The conference opened with welcome remarks from Prof. Dr. Ismail Kumbhar, Chairman of the board of Directors at SAFWCO. Chief of the Party of the LUC Project, DAI Pakistan Asma Kiran gave an overview of the conference objectives, highlighting the project's results, showcasing the positive impact of the project in empowering local elected representatives/councilors and under-represented communities, and the role of the project interventions in improving local government service delivery at the local Council level.

Panelist presented views and perspectives on local governance, women and minority rights and accountability.

The Community and Elected Councilors led “Charter of Demands” presented by community leaders and councilors.

In her closing remarks, Asma Kiran of DAI Pakistan emphasized the importance of sustained efforts and collaboration to achieve the desired policy reforms for inclusive local governance structures at the local level. She expressed optimism regarding the future of local governance in Sindh, thanks to the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Suleman G Abro of SAFWCO, followed by a networking lunch where participants discussed opportunities for future collaboration.