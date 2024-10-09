Open Menu

Conference On "Strengthening Pakistan's Education System", Concludes At COMSTECH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The International Conference titled "Education System Strengthening Challenges and Opportunities – A 20-Year Retrospective" held at COMSTECH concluded on Wednesday.

The conference was organized by Manhattan Strategy Group (MSG), a prominent US-Pakistani social and human development organization.

This conference aimed to bring together local and global perspectives to address the critical challenges facing Pakistan's education system.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives inaugurated the conference.

He stated that the diaspora of any country is key to its success and development.

"It is inspiring to see the Pakistani diaspora, Manhattan Strategy Group (MSG), organized such a valuable event focused on education," he added.

He said that we are in the era of artificial intelligence and technology. For a good education system, it is important to train teachers to meet upcoming challenges and promote digital education skills among school teachers. To address this issue, the Government of Pakistan is establishing an institution that will train teachers throughout the country.

Additionally, we should always set goals and maintain a vision for the future.

During the conference, experts discussed the alarming statistics revealing that over 26.2 million children in Pakistan are out of school, with 53% being girls. More than 60% of children aged three to five do not have access to pre-primary education.

Keynote speakers, including Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission, highlighted the importance of collaboration across sectors to overcome educational challenges.

The conference featured two-panel discussions moderated by leading experts, focusing on “Foundational Learning and Systems Strengthening - Challenges and Opportunities” and “Youth Workforce for Green Skills, Science, Technology, and Innovation.” These discussions aimed to foster dialogue and explore innovative solutions to strengthen educational systems in Pakistan.

“Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development,” stated Shezad Habib, President of MSG.

“This conference serves as a platform for collaborative action, bringing together diverse stakeholders to tackle the multifaceted challenges within Pakistan’s education sector.”

APP/srb

