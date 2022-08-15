UrduPoint.com

Conference On "Strengthening Teaching And Research Capacity" To Start From Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Conference on "Strengthening Teaching and Research Capacity" to start from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Three-day International Conference on "Strengthening Teaching and Research Capacity: Collaborative Partnership in Social Sciences" will be held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) from August 16-18.

Funded by the United States Government and Administered by United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) the conference will be organized by Fatima Jinnah Women University in collaboration with South Asian Institute, University of Texas, Austin-USA.

The conference is aimed at extending teaching and research capacity building of University faculty.

Various national and international scholars and social scientists will attend the conference.

The US Government has played vital role in enhancing teaching and research capacities of Pakistani universities.

The main objective of this initiative is to enhance women's empowerment in the province of Punjab and ensure their increased role in society by providing them a better learning environment and quality education.

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) was able to acquire funding for the US Mission to Pakistan's U.

S.-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Program earlier in September 2021.

The University Partnerships Grant Program was created in response to the success of the University Partnership programme, through which American universities formed 20 partnerships with universities in Pakistan and received money from the US government to create three-year bilateral agreements.

The partnership program mainly focuses on areas of professional development for teachers, enhancement of the pedagogical skills of the faculty, consultancy services, resource development and curriculum development in various fields.

Fatima Jinnah Women University is regarded as the first Women University in Pakistan and female students come from all over the country from as far as Balochistan, Southern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh to access the quality of education.

This program will help in elevating the standards of education by focusing on the area of skill development, providing assistance in the curriculum development of Communication and Media studies, Sociology, and other sciences departments.

