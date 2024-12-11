International Mountain Day 2024 was commemorated with a one-day conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism, photographic competition and tourism startups exhibition here at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) International Mountain Day 2024 was commemorated with a one-day conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism, photographic competition and tourism startups exhibition here at PNCA.

The event was organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Alpine Club of Pakistan, World Bank Group, Hashoo Group, Riphah International University, STFP, National Incubation Centers (NICs), COTHM, PNCA, and provincial tourism departments, Punjab Tourism for Economic Development Project and Ignite Technology Fund.

The event, aligned with this year’s theme, “Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future: Innovation, Adaptation, and Youth,” focused on innovative strategies and sustainable practices to safeguard mountain ecosystems while empowering youth.

A large number of people from different walks of life, including mountaineers, trekkers, adventure lovers, social activists, conservationists, tourism industry professionals, students, and media, attended this event.

In his keynote address, PTDC’s Managing Director, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, emphasized the importance of innovative and sustainable tourism practices in mountain regions.

He stated, “Mountains are not just magnificent landscapes but lifelines for millions of people. It is imperative to find innovative solutions to protect these treasures and empower communities who are dependent on them.”

He also stressed the promotion of sustainable and responsible tourism to safeguard the natural environment and mountain ecosystems.

The Chief Guest, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman, Prime Minister Youth Program, inaugurated the photographic exhibition and delivered an inspiring address.

He highlighted, “Mountains are critical to our environment, economy, and culture. Today’s event is a step toward creating awareness and fostering partnerships for their sustainable development.”

He emphasized the need to create a peaceful environment and better conditions in the country to promote tourism.

He urged youth to take pro-active initiatives to promote the soft image of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Gailius Draugelis (Operations Manager, World Bank), emphasized the unparalleled potential of Pakistan’s mountainous regions to drive sustainable tourism, uplift local communities, and protect the environment.

He highlighted the Bank's contributions through flagship tourism projects in KP and Punjab provinces, which have led to improvements in tourism infrastructure and the conservation of heritage sites.

The conference featured four engaging panel discussions, bringing together experts and stakeholders to address key aspects of mountain tourism, conservation, and innovation.

During the first session on ‘Innovative Solutions for the Mountain Economy,’ the panelists highlighted the role of technology in the tourism economy of mountainous areas.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Team Lead of Oxford Policy Management, highlighted the need for employing research-based findings to develop solutions for entrepreneurs, including e-commerce platforms.

Rohma Labeeb, Country Director of Accelerate Prosperity, shared the experience of mentoring startups while integrating the local economies of hilly destinations.

The need for an enabling regulatory framework for the startup ecosystem was mentioned by Bilal Abbasi, General Manager of Ignite Technology Fund, and Fahad Asad, CFO of Raqami Digital Bank, expressed his views on the role of mentors and financial markets in mobilizing investments and capital to encourage innovation.

The second session, 4th International Conference on Adventure and Sports Tourism in Mountain Areas of Pakistan, focused on “Mountain Sports Tourism: Challenges and Opportunities.”

Moderated by Mian Athar Jamil, Director, Riphah International University, the panel featured renowned experts, including Raja Nasir, former Minister for Tourism and Minister for Planning & Development, Gilgit-Baltistan; Syed Sajjad Shah, President, Pakistan Hang Gliding & Paragliding Association; Nisar Ahmed Shaiq, President, AJK Winter Sports Federation; and Zafarullah Siddiqui, former Joint Secretary of Tourism.

The panelists discussed the untapped potential of adventure sports in mountain areas and strategies to overcome challenges in infrastructure and accessibility.

The third session, also part of the 4th International Conference on Adventure and Sports Tourism in Mountain Areas of Pakistan, focused on the “Promotion of Mountaineering and Trekking in Pakistan.” Moderated by Abu Zafar Sadiq, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, this session featured prominent panelists, including Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m; Sarbaz Khan, the first Pakistani to achieve the same milestone; Rehmatullah Qureshi, an amateur mountaineer, skier, and head coach of the Alpine Club of Pakistan; and Khalid Mehmood, a trekker, adventure documentary maker, and Head of Explore & Exped.

The session concluded with a call for collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and local communities to position Pakistan as a premier destination for adventure and sports tourism.

The fourth session covered the discussion on ‘Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future,’ and the panelists shared diverse yet relevant ideas and recommendations.

The Secretary Department of Tourism Punjab, Farid Ahmed Tarar, gave a comprehensive overview of the provincial government’s efforts to partner with the private sector, develop alternate tourist destinations in Punjab, and strengthen the destination management of developed mountain sites such as Patriata.

Ali Ibrahim, Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Digital Transformation (Hashoo Group), shared the vision of his Group behind local community participation in the hospitality industry through job creation and skills enhancement.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative (IUCN Pakistan), highlighted the need for sustainable solutions for the preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems. Shakira Bibi, Representative of Kalasha Culture, expressed the need to promote tourism while ensuring respect for culture and local ethos.

These panel discussions underscored the need for collaborative and innovative approaches to address the challenges facing Pakistan’s mountain ecosystems while tapping into their immense tourism potential.

The highlight of the event was the award ceremony, recognizing the winners of the Mountain Photography Competition 2024.

The competition, held in professional and amateur categories, received an overwhelming response, with stunning entries showcasing Pakistan’s majestic mountain landscapes.

The Professional Category winners are including Asad Sajjad achieved first prize, while Muzammil Hussain Toori secured second and Muhammad Asmar Hussain won the third prize.

Similarly, among amateur Category Winners, Akhtar Zaman got first prize, while Abdullah won the second and

Sajid Ali won the third Prize.

On this occasion, high achievers in mountaineering, trekking, and rock climbing were also awarded medals and shields by the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, recognizing the contributions of all panelists, guest speakers, and participants for their valuable insights and engaging discussions. As a token of appreciation, souvenirs were presented to the esteemed panelists and guest speakers, acknowledging their efforts in making the event a success.

The distribution of these souvenirs symbolized PTDC’s gratitude for their commitment to promoting sustainable mountain tourism and fostering innovative solutions for the preservation of Pakistan’s majestic mountain ecosystems.

At the heart of the event was Gallery 3, a hub of innovation showcasing cutting-edge technologies and ideas aimed at transforming Pakistan's tourism landscape.

Nano IT offered an immersive Virtual Reality experience featuring local tourism content, bringing the charm of Pakistan’s destinations to life. Digital Saqafat highlighted its work in digitizing museums and tourist sites to preserve cultural heritage and ensure accessibility for all. Porter Pakistan introduced its seamless travel service platform, enhancing travel experiences across the country.

TrulyPakistan demonstrated AI-powered SaaS solutions tailored to digitize and optimize operations in the travel and tourism industry operations sector.

3Musafir, a community-based initiative, showcased its innovative app designed to empower women by enabling them to travel safely in organized group trips. During the event, the NIC Islamabad announced an upcoming hackathon focused on tourism, aimed at fostering innovative solutions in the sector.

The event also featured an innovative networking lounge where participants connected with startups, explored solutions to modern tourism challenges, and discussed collaboration opportunities over a cup of coffee.

The conference underscored the critical role of sustainable tourism in fostering economic growth while preserving the environment and cultural heritage.

The discussions in the innovation enclave ranged from eco-friendly accommodation solutions, such as Innovative Composite Engineering’s pods, to leveraging digital tools for preserving Pakistan’s natural and cultural wealth.