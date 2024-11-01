Conference on 'Transforming Public Safety' held at PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A conference on 'Transforming Public Safety' was held on Friday at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), with participants from the police, education, media, legal professions, and other sectors.

According to details, discussions occurred at the Safe City Al-Biruni Centre of Research and Innovation, focusing on transforming public safety and ensuring secure and transparent governance. Experts, law-enforcement agencies, and policymakers discussed block-chain and distributed computing in enhancing public safety, data security, and governance frameworks.

The conference discussed the role of advanced technology in improving public safety. Experts noted that artificial intelligence, smart city initiatives, and technology in policing hold significant value. They highlighted the need for advancements in cybersecurity, modern trends, and investigative tools to combat cybercrime effectively. According to the Safe Cities spokesperson, experts stressed the essential collaboration between academia, industry, and society to address modern crimes and challenges. The role of Safe City technology in advancing policing efforts was highly appreciated.