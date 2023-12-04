Conference on Uniting Women’s Voices for a better world concluded

A two-day conference on “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Uniting Women’s Voices for a Better World” organized by Shaheed Benazir University, Bhutto Women University Peshawar concluded here on Monday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A two-day conference on “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Uniting Women’s Voices for a Better World” organized by Shaheed Benazir University, Bhutto Women University Peshawar concluded here on Monday.

The conference was organized in collaboration with SRSP, EU, SCHORES and UNHCR along with leading banks State Bank, HBL, BOK and UBL. This conference featured a rich collection of keynote speakers, interactive sessions, project presentations, paper presentations and penal discussions.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof Dr Safia Ahmed Vice Chancellor of the varsity welcomed the guests of the event and spoke about the focus of this conference in uniting together and making the voices of women stronger.

Dr Farhana Khursheed, Associate Professor from Fatima Jinnah Women's University, Rawalpindi stated that fostering education, integrating it with technology and empowering youth would lead to boundless rewards.

Prof Dr Hussain Shaheed Soharwardi delivered an interesting keynote address with special reference to NMDs and Afghan women. He affirmed that enhancing the skills and education of Afghan women would have a positive impact on the economy of Pakistan and international impression.

Ihsan from the Afghan Commissionerate highlighted the role of academia in his important talk and said that academia can play an important role in empowering women particularly Afghan women in KP by giving them scholarships and support.

Masood ul Mulk, CEO of SRSP, appreciated the conduction of this conference by claiming it as a great initiative to talk about women's empowerment.

Kofi, Head of UNHCR highly valued the event and stated that if an Afghan woman learns skills they will lead a respectful life in Pakistan and post repatriation they would contribute well to their state’s economy.

He emphasized that engaging private sector and self-employment can raise the level of women's empowerment.

Chief Guest Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, shed light on how Islam empowered women. He emphasized on empowering women.

Dr Hamida a chief organizer appreciated the support of FPCCI, the local Government and all the collaborators for the conference. She thanked her organizing team comprised of Tashfeen, Beenish Asmatullah, Ayesha, Yousaf Raheel and Dr Zarmina Baloch and SRSP officials Irfan , Nabeela and Asad for all the assistance provided by them.