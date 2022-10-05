Conference on varsities role in national development held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab University Institute of Education and Research (PU-IER) organized a two-day national conference on 'Role of Universities in National Development and Stability', here on Tuesday.

Former PU VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Dean Faculty of Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed, Conference Secretary Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahid Farooq, academicians from Pakistani varsities, faculty members, researchers and students attended the event.

Addressing the conference, eminent educationists said that training was a must for development in any field but unfortunately our universities were lacking this feature.

They also highlighted research in education and said that public sector universities were moving towards promotion of higher education and research. They said that private universities were doing business worth billions of rupees in this regard.

The speakers said that a lot of work was being done in various fields of research in Punjab University which would help in socio-economic development. They added that students should play an active role in for the development and stability of the country.

The closing ceremony of the conference would be held tomorrow (Wednesday).