Conference On Violent Extremism Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The three-day Countering Violent Extremism Conference, organised under the auspices of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, concluded its second-day sessions.
On the commencement of the second day of the three-day workshop, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Qibla Ayaz, enlightened participants on the inclinations towards religious seminaries in Pakistan.
He emphasised the importance of discipline in both religious and modern sciences. He advocated for initiatives post integration, ensuring main-streaming of the tribal areas, and the establishment of health, education, and swift justice services, as well as the enforcement of law for the sustainable peace in the region.
According to him, extream ideologies arise from deprivation and social alienation. Project Director of Pir Roshan Institute North Waziristan, Dr Jamil Ahmed Chitrali stressed the need for fostering patience, tolerance, and reasoned dialogue within society.
Dr Samiuddin, Head of the Department of Religious Studies at Edwards College emphasised unity among different religions in countering extream ideologies, engaging in conversations that bridge the gap.
Dr Samiuddin advocated for a balanced approach towards religious and worldly matters. Director of the Islamic Research Institute, Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq, shed light on the role of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism in KP.
