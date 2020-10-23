UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conference "Promoting Teaching & Assessment Of Higher Order Thinking Skills In 21st Century: Possibilities" Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Conference

Two days national conference on Promoting Teaching and Assessment of Higher Order Thinking Skills in 21st Century

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Two days national conference on Promoting Teaching and Assessment of Higher Order Thinking Skills in 21st Century: Possibilities, Challenges and Way forward' concluded at Fatima Jinnah Women University arranged in collaboration of the Department of Education and the department of English.

The Chief Guest of the closing ceremony was Dr.Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University while Special Guest was Dr. Mehmud Ul Hassan Butt, Former, Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid said that the discussions in this conference has provided practice based and contextualized instructions for the implementation of a better education system.

The findings of this conference will also support the academicians, teachers, educators and all other relevant stakeholders who are involved in the policy formulation related to any aspect of education.

There is a growing realization that social, economic, emotional development is not possible without the learning and practicing higher order thinking skills because these skills are essential problem solving tools at local, national and international levels. She congratulated the conference organizers and encouraged them to carry on the good work, she said.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Mehmud ul Hassan said that it is a commendable effort that besides pandemic, Fatima Jinnah Women University has successfully organized this event. He emphasized on the importance of much needed critical thinking and intelligent execution of ideas.

He urged in bringing the value in the current education system and highlighted the role of high order thinking in understanding contemporary research in the field of education.

While presenting conference recommendations, Dr. Uzma Imtiaz informed that almost sixty five papers were presented during this conference. She urged that instead of only measuring, scoring and grading student's work, there must be focus on thinking, reflecting and problem solving skills.

Dr. Ghulam Behlol, Incharge Education Department, Dr. Sarwat Rasul, Faculty Advisor Social Sciences and Dr. Salma Nazar thanked the paper presenters and scholars, who shared their research papers during this conference and expected that the participants will use these skills which they have learnt during this conference as it will now be their vital responsibility to spread this message and educate more scholars in this field.

Related Topics

Century Education Student Allama Iqbal Open University Fatima Jinnah Women University Event All

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

18 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

33 minutes ago

RPO for strict implementation of corona SOPs at of ..

2 minutes ago

'Extrajudicial killings, fake encounters have beco ..

2 minutes ago

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Selection board i ..

2 minutes ago

UK-Japan Trade Deal Clears Path for London to Join ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.