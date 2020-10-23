Conference "Promoting Teaching & Assessment Of Higher Order Thinking Skills In 21st Century: Possibilities" Concludes

Two days national conference on Promoting Teaching and Assessment of Higher Order Thinking Skills in 21st Century

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Two days national conference on Promoting Teaching and Assessment of Higher Order Thinking Skills in 21st Century: Possibilities, Challenges and Way forward' concluded at Fatima Jinnah Women University arranged in collaboration of the Department of Education and the department of English.

The Chief Guest of the closing ceremony was Dr.Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University while Special Guest was Dr. Mehmud Ul Hassan Butt, Former, Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid said that the discussions in this conference has provided practice based and contextualized instructions for the implementation of a better education system.

The findings of this conference will also support the academicians, teachers, educators and all other relevant stakeholders who are involved in the policy formulation related to any aspect of education.

There is a growing realization that social, economic, emotional development is not possible without the learning and practicing higher order thinking skills because these skills are essential problem solving tools at local, national and international levels. She congratulated the conference organizers and encouraged them to carry on the good work, she said.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Mehmud ul Hassan said that it is a commendable effort that besides pandemic, Fatima Jinnah Women University has successfully organized this event. He emphasized on the importance of much needed critical thinking and intelligent execution of ideas.

He urged in bringing the value in the current education system and highlighted the role of high order thinking in understanding contemporary research in the field of education.

While presenting conference recommendations, Dr. Uzma Imtiaz informed that almost sixty five papers were presented during this conference. She urged that instead of only measuring, scoring and grading student's work, there must be focus on thinking, reflecting and problem solving skills.

Dr. Ghulam Behlol, Incharge Education Department, Dr. Sarwat Rasul, Faculty Advisor Social Sciences and Dr. Salma Nazar thanked the paper presenters and scholars, who shared their research papers during this conference and expected that the participants will use these skills which they have learnt during this conference as it will now be their vital responsibility to spread this message and educate more scholars in this field.