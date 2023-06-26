Open Menu

Conference Raises Awareness On Early Childhood Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Conference raises awareness on early childhood development

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A conference was organized at Chalt Nagar on Monday to raise awareness about the crucial role of Early Childhood Development (ECD), enabling children to reach their full potential.

Around 250 parents, community leaders, educators, and representatives from local organizations attended the conference arranged by Rupani Foundation Pakistan.

The participants were engaged in presentations, interactive sessions, and discussions, emphasizing the long-term benefits of investing in ECD and its positive impact on a child's cognitive, social, and emotional development.

The ECD experts from various disciplines shed light on the significance of early childhood development for children aged 0 to 8, mothers and caregivers.

