UrduPoint.com

Conference Speakers Appreciative Of CPEC Impact On Pakistan's Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Conference speakers appreciative of CPEC impact on Pakistan's economy

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood on Monday expressed his satisfaction that the initiatives and projects taken under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the enhanced cooperation between the two governments have started yielding and significant improvement has been witnessed on economic and social fronts in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood on Monday expressed his satisfaction that the initiatives and projects taken under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the enhanced cooperation between the two governments have started yielding and significant improvement has been witnessed on economic and social fronts in Pakistan.

He was speaking at " CPEC Industrial Cooperation�B2B Investment Conference" here; hosted by board of Investment. It was also attended by Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, Khalid Mansoor, Secretary , Board of Investment Ms.Fareena Mazhar, Consul General of China in Karachi, Li Bijian and Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Hussain Shah. Besides, good number of representatives of Pakistani and Chinese companies, and officers of Sindh Board of Investment and Sindh Industries Department was present.

Abdul Razzak Dawood said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was taking every step to strengthen the regional connectivity.

He mentioned that from March 21,2022 Pakistani cargo trucks would start carrying Pakistani export goods to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian States via Afghanistan. And, this would help boost Pakistan's exports as CARs had 72 million population with huge consumers' market.

He made it clear that the investment through CPEC was not China centric but was open to the entire world.

He said Pakistan was now moving towards manufacturing economy from the trading economy.

"Our survival lies in focusing on exports and import substitution," he asserted adding that last year Pakistan had record exports and hopefully this year would have more exports.

In next budget, he said, the government was going to reduce the Customs and regulatory duties , along with cutting the cost of doing business and ensuring ease of doing business.

Pakistan had a narrow range of export goods and needs quick diversification of export goods complemented with search of new potential markets , especially focus on Africa.

"Chinese, please, facilitate Pakistan's exports to Africa," he urged.

He referred to Overseas Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry's yearly survey of business climate in Pakistan, which had appreciated the policy and administrative steps taken by the present government, and declared the environment very conducive to business and investment.

Earlier, OCCI used to show many concerns and now the same people talked of , in Pakistan things were moving in right direction, he said.

Revival and strengthening of an economy was not a few days task, but it was a long journey, he remarked.

State Minister and Chairman of Board of Investment, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan spoke of BOI's initiatives to promote investment in the country , mainly at the Special Economic Zones under CPEC which offered many incentives.

The BOI was pursuing the targets of developing bilateral investment regime and conducive business environment. Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, he added, the government had taken structural, policy and tax reforms.

He mentioned that during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China, the two countries had signed an industrial cooperation framework agreement, which included re-location of Chinese industries to Pakistan.

Two months back, he said, Pakistan-China Business Forum had also been formed to promoted investment and bilateral trade.

More/auh

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Exports Import Business China Budget Visit CPEC Same Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Chamber March Market Commerce From Government Agreement Industry Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million BOI

Recent Stories

Faisal Vawda submits written synopsis in disqualif ..

Faisal Vawda submits written synopsis in disqualification case

25 seconds ago
 4,800-bag urea supplied to 6 notified dealers

4,800-bag urea supplied to 6 notified dealers

26 seconds ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

27 seconds ago
 Day temperatures to rise from 5-8 C;PMD

Day temperatures to rise from 5-8 C;PMD

29 seconds ago
 AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing t ..

AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing technical support to AJK Govt f ..

4 minutes ago
 China issues blue alert for sandstorms

China issues blue alert for sandstorms

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>